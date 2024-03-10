2 hospitalized after crash on Chicago expressway, ISP say

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people were hurt following a crash on the Eisenhower Expressway early Sunday morning.



The crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. on westbound I-290 east of Cicero.

Preliminary information indicated that a black Mitsubishi sedan lost control for an unknown reason and struck the right concrete median before swerving left and striking a blue Hyundai SUV.

Two people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

No further information was available.