2 hospitalized after crash on Chicago expressway, ISP say

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people were hurt following a crash on the Eisenhower Expressway early Sunday morning.

The crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. on westbound I-290 east of Cicero.

Preliminary information indicated that a black Mitsubishi sedan lost control for an unknown reason and struck the right concrete median before swerving left and striking a blue Hyundai SUV.

Two people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

No further information was available. 

First published on March 10, 2024 / 8:55 AM CDT

