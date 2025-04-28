Watch CBS News
2 separate fires break out in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood, man found dead in one

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

Family displaced by South Shore neighborhood apartment fire
Family displaced by South Shore neighborhood apartment fire 00:23

Two major fires broke out in Chicago's South Shore overnight Sunday into Monday, and a man died in one of them.

Everyone survived the first fire, which broke out at 12:02 a.m. in the 7100 block of South Yates Boulevard.

When police and firefighters arrived on the scene, four people who lived in the building — a woman and three children ages 7, 6, and 3 — were out on the sidewalk. None were injured, but all will need to find somewhere else to stay.

A firefighter suffered a minor injury fighting the blaze and was treated and released from the hospital, the Fire Department said.

At 3:32 a.m., another fire broke out about a mile and a half to the southeast of the first fire, in the 7800 block of South South Shore Drive.

In this fire, a 27-year-old man was found unresponsive on the third floor. He was treated by the Fire Department, but subsequently pronounced dead on the scene.

It was not clear late Monday how either fire started.

