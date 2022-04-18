Watch CBS News

5 injured, including 2 CPD officers, in crash on Dan Ryan Expressway at 35th Street

By Asal Rezaei

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two officers were among five people injured in a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway on the South Side early Monday morning. 

Police said the officers were driving northbound in the 3100 block of Pershing Road around 4:05 a.m. when their squad car was rear ended. 

The two officers were taken to local hospitals with non life-threatening injuries. Three other people were taken to local hospitals in stable condition. 

Illinois State Police are investigating. 

First published on April 18, 2022 / 5:00 AM

