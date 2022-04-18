5 injured, including 2 CPD officers, in crash on Dan Ryan Expressway at 35th Street

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two officers were among five people injured in a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway on the South Side early Monday morning.

Police said the officers were driving northbound in the 3100 block of Pershing Road around 4:05 a.m. when their squad car was rear ended.

HAPPENING NOW: Driving by an accident scene northbound on Dan Ryan, looks like at least two cars along with a Chicago Police car were involved in an accident. We’re working to get more details right now @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/wwcnclo1zU — Asal Rezaei (@asalrezaeitv) April 18, 2022

The two officers were taken to local hospitals with non life-threatening injuries. Three other people were taken to local hospitals in stable condition.

Illinois State Police are investigating.