Family grieves after 2 cousins shot and killed months apart in Chicago

A Chicago family is grieving after twin sisters lost their young children to gun violence less than a year apart. An associate pastor is already helping the family navigate the loss of a 12-year-old girl, and now her 15-year-old cousin.

It wasn't long ago that Robert Gunn Jr., 15, was walking across the stage of his 8th-grade graduation. Over the summer, he was baptized during a mobile baptismal event outside of Roselands New Progressive Missionary Baptist Church.

"By his own decision, decided to be baptized," said Donovan Price.

Price is an associate pastor at the church and advocates for those impacted by gun violence. It's where pastor price first met the 15-year-old and his family.

"Good kid, great kid. He was a low-key kid," Price said.

Chicago police said the teen was shot and killed on Saturday afternoon after he got into an argument with someone near his home in the Roseland neighborhood.

Earlier this year, in February, Gunns' 12-year-old cousin, Deliah Batey, was shot and killed while inside a Calumet Heights home with friends. Police initially called the shooting accidental. Two teens were charged in that shooting.

Now, two sisters are forever bonded in grief over the loss of their young children.

"The moms were twins," Price said. "This family was still grieving."

Nobody is in custody for the shooting death of Robert Gunn Jr.. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral arrangements