2 Chicago men charged with robbing 2 others near South Side Red Line station

Two men were charged after robbing two other men near a CTA Red Line station Wednesday night on the city's South Side.

Kenyon Guillory, 20, and Kevin Stoner, 30, both of Chicago, were charged with two felony counts of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Chicago police said both men were taken into custody just after 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 8700 block of South State Street.

Both were identified as the suspects who, just 15 minutes earlier, took the belongings of the victims, 25 and 37, who were near the station in the 0-100 block of West 87th Street.

Guillory and Stoner are due to appear at a detention hearing on Friday.

No further information was immediately available.