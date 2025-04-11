Watch CBS News
Local News

2 Chicago men charged with robbing 2 others near South Side Red Line station

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

Two men were charged after robbing two other men near a CTA Red Line station Wednesday night on the city's South Side.

Kenyon Guillory, 20, and Kevin Stoner, 30, both of Chicago, were charged with two felony counts of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Chicago police said both men were taken into custody just after 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 8700 block of South State Street.

Both were identified as the suspects who, just 15 minutes earlier, took the belongings of the victims, 25 and 37, who were near the station in the 0-100 block of West 87th Street.

Guillory and Stoner are due to appear at a detention hearing on Friday. 

No further information was immediately available.

Jeramie Bizzle
social-seofeatured-chicago.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.