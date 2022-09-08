Watch CBS News
2 charged with the murder of a 31-year-old man in McKinley Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men are now charged with the murder of a 31-year-old man in McKinley Park on Monday night.

Police say the victim and another person were sitting in a car, in the 3200 block of South Paulina, when Byron Queijeiro, 20, AND Julius Hernandez, 18, shot them.

Queijeiro is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder. Hernandez is charged with one felony count of murder and one felony count of attempted robbery. 

Officers took them into custody just a few blocks away.

Both are scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.

