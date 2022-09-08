2 charged with the murder of a 31-year-old man in McKinley Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men are now charged with the murder of a 31-year-old man in McKinley Park on Monday night.
Police say the victim and another person were sitting in a car, in the 3200 block of South Paulina, when Byron Queijeiro, 20, AND Julius Hernandez, 18, shot them.
Queijeiro is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder. Hernandez is charged with one felony count of murder and one felony count of attempted robbery.
Officers took them into custody just a few blocks away.
Both are scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.
