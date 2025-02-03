2 charged in incident connected to attempted robbery of sanitation worker on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man and a teenage boy were charged in an incident connected to a shooting involving a concealed carry license holder Friday morning on the city's West Side.

Oak Brook police said just before 3 a.m., officers responded to the York Woods subdivision for a delayed suspicious incident report. While en route, they located a dark-colored Nissan Rogue with Indiana registration and a Hyundai Sonata with Illinois registration that was later determined stolen from the 100 block of Sheffield.

Officers began pursuing the vehicles onto eastbound 22nd Street into Westchester, where both occupants of the Sonata exited the vehicle. This led to a foot pursuit in the area of Mayfair Avenue and Oxford Street. Xavier E. Walker, 19, and a 17-year-old boy from Chicago were placed into custody.

Officers indicated that the chase was in connection with vehicle burglaries in Hammond, Indiana, the night before. According to detectives, the offenders broke into several vehicles and mailboxes in Oak Brook with the intention of taking valuable items.

Oak Brook police were notified by the Chicago Police Department of an incident involving the Nissan Rogue in their jurisdiction shortly after the Oak Brook incident. That's where two male offenders of the Nissan attempted an Armed Robbery of a Sanitation Service employee later that morning. The victim, in that case, a concealed carry license holder, shot both of the would-be robbers in the 900 block of South Homan Avenue around 5:15 a.m.

One of the would-be robbers, a 42-year-old man, was shot in the head and pronounced dead on the scene. His accomplice, a 20-year-old man, was shot in the neck and taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Two weapons were recovered from the scene.

Walker was charged with felony possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools, and fleeing and eluding a police officer

The juvenile was charged with Felony Possession of a stolen motor vehicle and taken to the Kane County Juvenile Detention Center.

No further information was available.