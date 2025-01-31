Watch CBS News
2 attempted robbers shot by purported target on Chicago's West Side, police say

By Elyssa Kaufman

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 28-year-old man shot two would-be robbers in Chicago's Homan Square neighborhood, police said. 

Police said around 5:15 a.m., the man was outside in the 900 block of South Homan Avenue when two men approached, displaying a gun and announcing a robbery. 

Police said there was an exchange of gunfire between the attempted robbers and the victim, a concealed carry license holder. 

One of the offenders, a 42-year-old man, was shot in the head and pronounced dead on the scene. The second offender, a 20-year-old man, was shot in the neck and taken to a local hospital in critical condition. 

The victim was evaluated at St. Anthony Hospital and was listed in good condition.

A source at the scene told CBS News Chicago the victim was a garbage truck driver who was targeted by the robbers. Video from the scene shows a garbage truck blocked by police tape as officers canvassed the area, which is just steps away from a high school. Police say the man who was believed to be the robbers' target had a concealed carry license.

Police said two weapons were recovered from the scene. Area Four Detectives are investigating.

