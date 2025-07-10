Watch CBS News
17-year-old girl struck by gunfire inside house on Chicago's South Side

A 17-year-old girl was struck by gunfire inside a home in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side Thursday afternoon.

At 3:33 p.m., the teen was inside a home in the 7600 block of South Lowe Avenue when she was struck by gunfire that came from outside, police said.

The teen was struck in the thigh and was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in fair condition.

No one was in custody late Thursday. Police remained on the scene as of 4:30 p.m.

