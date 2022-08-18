14-year-old shot in South Chicago becomes 7th minor wounded in less than 24 hours

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 14-year-old boy is shot while walking in South Chicago Thursday morning.

The shooting happened in the 8200 block of South Yates around 6:45 a.m.

Police said while the teen was walking, a green SUV -- possibly a Jaguar -- approached and an unknown male offender in the passenger seat opened fire.

The offending vehicle fled northbound.

The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the upper abdomen, hip, and shoulder. He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition.

No other injuries were reported.

This is the seventh minor to be shot in less than 24 hours.

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Little Village neighborhood Wednesday night in the 2400 block of South Trumbull.

An hour earlier, four teens were shot while standing on a porch in the Englewood neighborhood.

A 6-year-old was also shot in the back while inside an apartment in West Woodlawn Wednesday afternoon.

No one is in custody in either shooting.