Boy, 6, critically wounded in West Woodlawn shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 6-year-old boy was shot Wednesday afternoon in West Woodlawn.

Police said the boy was inside an apartment in the 6100 block of South Vernon Avenue around 2:20 p.m., when someone shot him in the back.

The boy was taken to University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Area One detectives were investigating.

First published on August 17, 2022 / 3:37 PM

