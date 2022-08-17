Boy, 6, critically wounded in West Woodlawn shooting
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 6-year-old boy was shot Wednesday afternoon in West Woodlawn.
Police said the boy was inside an apartment in the 6100 block of South Vernon Avenue around 2:20 p.m., when someone shot him in the back.
The boy was taken to University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.
Area One detectives were investigating.
