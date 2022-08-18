Teen dies after being shot in Little Village
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 15-year-old boy who was shot in the Little Village neighborhood Wednesday night has died.
Police said the teen was in the 2400 block of South Trumbull around 8:58 p.m. when he was shot.
The victim was struck in the abdomen and self-transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition and later died.
No one is in custody.
Area detectives are investigating.
