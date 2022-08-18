Watch CBS News
Teen dies after being shot in Little Village

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 15-year-old boy who was shot in the Little Village neighborhood Wednesday night has died.

Police said the teen was in the 2400 block of South Trumbull around 8:58 p.m. when he was shot.

The victim was struck in the abdomen and self-transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition and later died.

No one is in custody.

Area detectives are investigating. 

First published on August 18, 2022 / 6:21 AM

