4 teen boys wounded in Englewood mass shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) - Four teenage boys were injured in a mass shooting in Englewood Wednesday evening.

A 16-year-old boy and three 15-year-old boys were all on the front porch of a residence in the 7300 block of South Union Avenue around 6:42 p.m. when all were shot by an unknown offender, according to Chicago police.

The 16-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the right leg and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

The first 15-year-old victim had a gunshot wound to the right leg.

The second 15-year-old victim had a gunshot wound to the right arm.

The third 15-year-old victim sustained a graze wound to the stomach.

All three 15-year-old victims were transported to nearby hospitals and all of them were listed in good condition, police said.

No offenders are in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

Police provided no further details.