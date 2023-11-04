Chicago police issue alert of 10 armed robberies within an hour on West, Southwest Sides

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents on the city's West and Southwest to be on alert after 10 armed robberies were reported Saturday morning.

The robberies happened between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. on the Lower West Side, Brighton Park, Chicago Lawn, and Gage Park neighborhoods.

Police say in each incident, three to four male offenders approached victims with black handguns and demanded their property.

The offenders would then take the property and flee from the scene in a white 4-door sedan, possibly a Toyota or Kia.

Incident times and locations:

2000 block of West Cullerton at 6:15 a.m.

4500 block of South Fairfield at 6:15 a.m.

4500 block of South Washtenaw Avenue at 6:29 a.m.

5800 block of South Campbell Avenue at 6:47 a.m.

7200 block of South Fairfield at 7:00 a.m.

5700 block of South Rockwell at 6:15 a.m.

7300 block of South Talman Avenue at 7:03 a.m.

7200 block of South Fairfield at 6:50 a.m.

7200 block of South Fairfield at 7:00 a.m.

6000 block of South Campbell at 6:40 a.m.

The offenders were described as African American or Hispanic males wearing black clothing and ski masks armed with black handguns and a rifle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8380 or Area Three at 312-744-8263.