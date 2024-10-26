1 man killed, another hurt in shooting at Chicago's Belmont Harbor

CHICAGO (CBS) — One man was killed and another was wounded overnight after a shooting on the city's North Side.

The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of North Belmont Harbor Drive.

Chicago police said the two men, both 22, were standing in a parking area when someone inside a dark-colored SUV fired shots.

One of the men, identified as Adher Luna of Cicero, Illinois, by the Medical Examinier's Office, was struck in the head and died at the scene. The other was taken by Chicago fire crews to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the left arm and chest.

As of Saturday, no arrests were made.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.