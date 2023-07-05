1 man dead, another hurt near homeless encampment in South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One man was shot to death, and another was wounded just after midnight in South Loop.

Police say it happened in the tents of a homeless encampment, in the 1100 block of South Des Plaines around 12:06 a.m.

An unidentified man, between 40-50 years of age, was shot in the torso. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Paramedics also rushed a second victim, a 32-year-old man, to the hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the head.

No arrests were made.