1 person killed, 2 injured in crash on Eisenhower Expressway in Chicago's west suburbs

One person was killed and two others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on the Eisenhower Expressway in Chicago's western suburbs early Sunday.

The crash happened at 11:10 a.m. on the outbound Eisenhower at 25th Avenue, on the cusp of suburban Bellwood and Broadview.

State police said three vehicles were involved in the crash, and three people were taken to area hospitals with injuries. One person died at the hospital, state police said.

At 11:18 a.m., all westbound lanes of the Eisenhower were shut down for the crash investigation, with traffic diverted onto 17th Avenue.

This was the second deadly crash on the Eisenhower Expressway on Sunday morning alone. Sometime before 3 a.m., a crash involving four vehicles on the outbound Eisenhower Expressway at Ashland Avenue sent eight people to hospitals, and one of those people died at the hospital.

A mile and a half west on the outbound Eisenhower at California Avenue, state police found a motorcyclist had been shot on the expressway and shut down all lanes for an investigation. It was not specified whether this shutdown was the cause of a traffic jam during which the early-morning crash happened.