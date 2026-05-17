Motorcyclist found with gunshot wound on Eisenhower Expressway

A motorcyclist was found with a gunshot wound on the Eisenhower Expressway on Chicago's West Side Saturday night.

At 11:22 p.m., Illinois State Police were called to the outbound Eisenhower at California Avenue for a crash. They found a man who had been on a motorcycle had been shot, state police said.

The man was taken to an area hospital in an unspecified condition.

At 11:33 p.m., all lanes were shut down for the investigation.

During a traffic jam a mile and a half east on the outbound Eisenhower, a chain-reaction crash involving four cars left one person dead and seven injured. It was not specified whether the closure for the investigation into the shooting of the motorcyclist was the reason for the traffic jam.

All lanes were reopened by 5:29 a.m.