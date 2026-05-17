1 person dead, 7 injured in 4-vehicle crash on Eisenhower Expressway

One person was killed and seven were injured early Sunday morning in a four-vehicle crash that shut down the Eisenhower Expressway on Chicago's Near West Side.

Sometime before 3 a.m., traffic was jammed on the outbound Eisenhower (I-290) at Ashland Avenue, near Rush University Medical Center, when one car rear-ended another, Illinois State Police said. This sparked a chain reaction crash involving four vehicles, state police said.

A total of eight people from the vehicles were taken to hospitals with injuries, and one of them was pronounced dead at the hospital, state police said.

A mile and a half west on the outbound Eisenhower at California Avenue, state police found a motorcyclist had been shot on the expressway and shut down all lanes for an investigation. It was not specified whether this shutdown was the cause of the traffic jam during which the subsequent crash happened.

At 3 a.m., the right lane of the outbound Eisenhower and several ramps were shut down for a crash investigation. All lanes reopened at 7:54 am.