1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting in Hobart, Indiana

One person was killed and another wounded Tuesday evening in a shooting in Hobart, Indiana.

At 5 p.m., Hobart police were called to the Haven Apartments, in the 300 block of North Lake Park Avenue, near Old Ridge Road in Hobart. Two people had been shot, police said.

One person died, and another was being treated at an area hospital, police said.

Police had released no further narrative or information about the circumstances of the incident as of Tuesday evening.

The investigation into the shooting continued late Tuesday. Any witnesses or people with information are asked to call Hobart police Sgt. Brandon Kisse, or Capt. Robert Brazil, at 219-942-1125, option 1.