Alderman, alderperson, alderwoman? The great City Council debate continues

CHICAGO (CBS) -- When the new City Council is sworn in next week, more than a third of those elected will be women.

That got us to thinking: What should we call them? Historically, the term has been "alderman." However, as CBS 2's Lauren Victory reports, no single term makes everybody happy.

Jessie Fuentes would like City Hall and constituents to refer her to as the new 26th Ward, "alderperson."

Not alderman or alderwoman. The word alderperson became Illinois law in 2021, replacing any legal reference to alderman.

"There are gender, nonconforming folks that are leaders, activists, educators, lawmakers, and legislators in our community, and they deserve a title that also fits them," Fuentes said.

"Alderperson" was used on last month's ballot. However, the city website still says "alderman," including five times in this one section. Alderman is used when the city clerk takes roll call.

Emma Mitts accepts alderman. It's all over her biography.

But if you ask the 23-year council veteran, she says, "I like alderwoman because I consider myself as a woman."

CBS 2 reached out to all the females who will be members of the City Council on Monday.

We heard back from most, and their preferences run the gamut.

Nicole Lee, Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth, and Mitts all prefer alderwoman.

Maria Hadden and Angela Clay are OK with alderwoman or alderperson.

Fuentes prefers alderperson.

Silvana Taberes and Pat Dowell prefer alderman.

Deb Silverstein, Monique Scott, and Rosanna Rodriguez Sanchez are fine with all three terms.

Viorica Marian, a Northwestern University psychology and communication professor, said language changes over time, like society.

Marian points to stewardess now flight attendant, mailman now mail carrier, or chairman now chair, as examples

"If there are other professional terms that do not recognize the fact that they are potentially linguistically biased towards a group, over time it is most likely we will change those terms," Marian said.

Her suggestion for city hall is to drop man, woman, or person from the title.

Silvana Tabares, who represents the 23rd Ward, proudly displays "alderman" over her office door on the Southwest Side.

"You know they need to keep it as alderman," she said. "A generation ago, most people assumed an alderman to be an older white guy and as the first woman and the first minority woman to be elected the 23rd ward alderman, that definition has changed."

She says she's keeping "alderman" as an homage to history and how far we've come.

"I think it's important that women, they own the title alderman so that they can make it their own."

To each their own (for now), we've learned.