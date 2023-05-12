Getting Hosed: Three members of the new City Council weigh in on water bills, lead pipes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Just ahead of the mayoral inauguration next week, one issue that will face Mayor Brandon Johnson's administration is big bureaucracy.

On that subject, one topic we've covered extensively is water bills. For four years, we have exposed systematic issues at the Chicago Department of Water Management - leaving Chicagoans getting hosed.

We invited all the aldermen to our studios to talk about it. Three – incoming Ald. William Hall (6th), Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th), and incoming Ald. Ronnie Mosley (21st) – came and sat down with CBS 2 Streaming Anchor Brad Edwards.

Edwards told the aldermen that when he first started investigating people's water bill woes in Chicago, he expected it to be a dry, dull subject. But he told the aldermen it turned out to be "the most riveting, regressive government oppression" he has seen.

The circumstances vary from case to case, of course, but in short, the pattern involves Chicagoans getting socked with bills for water they didn't use.

"Because of your reporting, I'll be working with my colleagues to make sure that we're beginning to address this issue," Villegas said, "and I think I think that we'll finally put it into this thing this year. We're going to hold hearings with the Department of Water Management and Department of Financing."

CBS 2 fixed dozens of people's water bills under Mayor Lori Lightfoot – but the city departments refused to answer any more questions. What if they refuse to answer Ald. Villegas' questions too?

"I can tell you that they're not going to refuse to come - because of the fact that we're the body that appropriates their budgets," Villegas said.

Lead pipes

Meanwhile, Chicago water rates have quadrupled in 20 years – from $1+ per gallon in 2002 to $4+ per gallon by 2020.

"So over the years, I've seen my water bill increase, but I've also seen the lack of investment in infrastructure," said Hall.

Chicago has 387,095 lead service lines. Those are pipes made of lead that deliver water to homes.

The service lines are also potentially delivering lead into those homes. We have measured illegally high amounts of drinking water in said homes.

"The danger that we have is that we're on the verge of another Flint crisis," said Hall.

"We've got to figure a way to address this issue," added Villegas. "This is impacting predominantly African American and Latino communities."

Villegas plans to fight for billions in federal funds to replace the pipes. He estimates to replace all of Chicago's lead water lines, it will cost $9 billion.

But such an undertaking will also mean jobs.

"We're going to have a lot of development and rebuilding of the infrastructure in the 21st Ward," said Mosley. "I want to make sure that our residents are the ones that are doing that work; that they have the skill sets, the certifications, the licenses to participate in the rehabilitation and revitalization of our ward."

A broken system

These are all hypotheticals. Right now, as we've shown, the system is broken.

And we have fixed water bills for numerous Chicagoans – some of them in excess of $61,000.

One common thread among all of our victims in our Getting Hosed series, which are dozens over four years, is that the city doesn't care.

Villegas says he expects that to change.

"I think that the new administration is going to be a lot more welcoming of this change, because of the fact that it's affecting everyday working families," he said.

This made it sound as if Mayor Lori Lightfoot's team – whether the mayor herself or her administration – was not working with Villegas on this issue, as they were not working with us.

When Edwards asked about this, Villegas replied, "Yeah, that's a correct assessment."

Solutions

Villegas spearheaded a study that found departments are siloed and don't speak to each other – in what amounts to a crippled bureaucracy.

"So this is something that I've been working on, as it relates to making sure that we have the technology in place," Villegas said.

Villegas is now undertaking what might be a $500 million tech upgrade to fix that siloing. But Alderman-elect Hall said such proposals for upgrades or investments can raise red flags for taxpayers.

"When you hear upgrades, and we hear investment, that's usually code word on the backs of those who are residents," Hall said, "and I thank you for having the conversation. But again, residents are not going to, and they should not have to, pay for misery due to mismanagement of infrastructure and water. That's unacceptable."

As for the bills, Alderman-elect Mosley has an idea.

"This can't be in another email that just goes unread, and time goes by. I would invite the Water Department to come to the 21st Ward - and my residents to bring their bills with them so that we can go through them together and figure out the cost savings that need to be applied here," Mosley said. "When we talk about just that accountability, yes, it is coming to the alderman's office; you can call 311. But my job is to be your ambassador to expedite or deliver those city services. And so when you talk about leadership, and what does it look like, When you talk about just being an alderman, it is bringing those departments representatives directly to the people and bringing forth a solution."

It's not just bills. All agree there is also a safety issue when it comes to the city's water supply – with too many generations of too many kids having consumed too much lead-laced water. Such poisoning can lead to a lifetime of cognitive issues.

Villegas' call for City Hall hearings is a huge step, and one not taken before. And there's much to tackle.

Those hearings could happen within weeks.