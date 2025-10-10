Government shutdown live updates as OMB director Russ Vought says layoffs "have begun"
What to know on Day 10 of the government shutdown:
OMB Director Russ Vought said Trump administration has started laying off government employees, writing on X, "The RIFs have begun," in reference to reductions-in-force, or layoffs. Vought told Republican lawmakers after the shutdown began, that reductions in force would begin within a couple of days.
House Speaker Mike Johnson said "we're not in a good mood" as he noted Friday marks the first day that federal workers will not receive their full paychecks since the shutdown began on Oct. 1.
- The continued stalemate, and the Senate's departure until next week, makes it highly likely members of the military will miss their next paycheck, expected to arrive on Oct. 15.
- There was little movement toward ending the government shutdown after the Senate again rejected motions to advance competing spending bills for a seventh time Thursday.
- The shutdown will extend into next week as the Senate left town late Thursday and is not planning to return until Tuesday at 3 p.m. There has been no movement in the Democratic support for the House-passed stopgap measure. Three Democrats continue to back the GOP measure.
- Several U.S. airports have experienced flight delays this week due to shortages of air traffic controllers, who are considered essential workers and have been working without pay since funding lapsed earlier this month. But they are expected to receive back pay once the shutdown ends.
Thune warns: Americans will "feel a lot more pain" in "very near future"
Senate Majority Leader John Thune warned that the shutdown impacts are "about to get a whole lot worse."
"The American people are going to miss a lot more and feel a lot more pain and miss a lot more paychecks in the very near future," the South Dakota Republican said at a news conference.
Thune condemned Democrats for withholding their support on the House-passed Republican bill to keep the government funding until Nov. 21. Senate Republicans need at least five more votes from Democrats to pass the bill.
"Shame on the Democrats for what they're doing to the American people," Thune said.
Democrats have insisted that Republicans negotiate on an extension to the expiring Affordable Care Act tax credits. Republicans say they will not negotiate on the issue until the government is reopened.
House won't return next week
House GOP leadership has no plans to return next week, extending the lower chamber's break until at least Oct. 20.
Earlier Friday, leadership canceled votes for Tuesday. During the House's brief pro forma session later in the day, the clerk read a notice from Speaker Mike Johnson that designated all of next week as a district work period.
The House has not been in session since Sept. 19.
Head of White House budget office says layoffs of federal workers have started
Russ Vought, the head of the Office of Management and Budget, said Friday that the Trump administration has started laying off government employees.
"The RIFs have begun," Vought wrote on X, referencing reductions-in-force, or layoffs. He did not provide additional information as to how many federal employees would be laid off, or the agencies affected.
The White House sent a memo to federal agencies late last month, before the lapse in federal funding, telling them to prepare for layoffs in the event of a shutdown. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on the shutdown's second day that there would likely be "thousands" of federal employees who would lose their jobs.
An OMB spokesperson on Friday described the cuts as "substantial."
Thune says he won't eliminate filibuster to reopen the government
Senate Majority Leader John Thune, a South Dakota Republican, defended the 60-vote threshold needed to pass most legislation in the upper chamber, saying he did not support eliminating it in order to advance Republicans' short-term funding bill.
"Super-majority requirement is something that makes the Senate the Senate," Thune said at a news conference. "And honestly, if we had done that, there's a whole lot of bad things that could have been done by the other side. The 60-vote threshold has protected this country."
Thune said the filibuster "protects" and has been "a voice for the minority."
"It gives the minority a say," he said.
Scalise says White House "exploring" options to pay troops
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, a Louisiana Republican, told reporters Friday that President Trump is "exploring" options to pay troops during the shutdown.
"I know the White House is looking at options," Scalise told reporters. "President Trump wants to find ways to help get troops paid, and if there's a way that they can do that, he's exploring those options right now."
House GOP leaders have resisted putting a standalone bill on the floor that has bipartisan support to ensure service members are paid.
Scalise said there's a deadline in three days, on Oct. 13, to find a solution before service members miss their Oct. 15 paycheck.
"That's the date a lot of administrative folks tell us is the magic date to get the government back open again," he said.
Neither the House or Senate have plans to return until after the deadline.
By Caitlin Yilek, Nikole Killion
Johnson says "we're not in a good mood" as federal workers begin missing paychecks
House Speaker Mike Johnson began his daily news conference: "We're not in a good mood here in the Capitol."
Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, said Friday marks the first day that federal workers will not receive their full paychecks since the shutdown began on Oct. 1. Federal workers, who will receive a partial paycheck for their work during the pay period leading up to the shutdown, will be fully compensated once the government reopens.
Active-duty service members, however, are so far not likely to receive any part of their next paycheck until the shutdown ends.
"Starting next week. American service members, many of whom live paycheck to paycheck, are going to miss a full paycheck. If Democrats don't end the shutdown by Monday, then that Oct. 15 date will pass us by."
Service members not getting paychecks should blame Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, Johnson said.
Johnson was joined by GOP Rep. Bryan Steil of Wisconsin, who chairs the House Administration Committee. Steil noted that U.S. Capitol Police officers are among those who are not receiving pay.
"The men and women in law enforcement are asked to go out and serve and protect us every day," he said. "It's particularly concerning at a period of time when political violence is on the rise.
GOP leadership defended their stance to not bring back House members to pass standalone legislation to pay troops and federal workers during the shutdown.
"We did that," Johnson said, referring to the short-term continuing resolution. "We have voted so many times to pay the troops. We've already done it. We did it in the House three weeks ago. The ball is in the court of Senate Democrats right now."
House cancels votes for Tuesday
House Republican leadership canceled votes for Tuesday, extending the lower chamber's time away from Washington.
Speaker Mike Johnson had hinted this week that he planned to keep the House out of session until the government reopens. House members will be given 48 hours' notice if they need to return to Washington.
Military wife pleads with Johnson to pass military pay: "My kids could die"
When House Speaker Mike Johnson fielded questions about the shutdown on C-SPAN Thursday, a self-described GOP mother and military wife said the health of her two children was in jeopardy and urged him to call the House back into session to pass a bill to pay service members.
"I have two medically fragile children," said the caller, who identified herself as Samantha from Northern Virginia. "I have a husband who actively serves this country. He suffers from PTSD from his two tours in Afghanistan. If we see a lapse in pay come the 15th (of October), my children do not get to get the medication that's needed for them to live their life, because we live paycheck to paycheck."
She pointed out that President Trump has supported the idea of passing a standalone bill — although the president said Wednesday Congress has plenty of time to do so: "One week for me is a long time," he said. "We'll take care of it."
For now, however, military members are poised to miss their paycheck next Wednesday.
The caller told Johnson "you have the power" to call the House back and pass a standalone bill.
"And as a Republican, I am very disappointed in my party, and I'm very disappointed in you," she said.
"I am begging you to pass this legislation," she continued. "My kids could die. We don't have the credit because of the medical bills that I have to pay regularly. You could stop this."
Johnson listened quietly as she spoke, nodding his head at times.
"Samantha, I'm so sorry to hear about your situation," Johnson said, adding stories like hers keep him "up at night."
The speaker so far hasn't expressed a willingness to pass a separate bill to continue paying the military.
No scenario "at this moment" in which House returns before Senate passes GOP funding bill, Johnson says
House Speaker Mike Johnson said Thursday there is no scenario "at this moment" in which the lower chamber returns before the Senate passes Republicans' seven-week stopgap measure.
"I'll tell you why," he told CBS News' Major Garrett in an interview, "because the House has done its job."
Johnson has faced criticism from his own party over the argument. On Wednesday, Republican Rep. Kevin Kiley of California noted that the short-term funding measure was only necessary because "Congress has not done its job" in passing the dozen annual appropriations bills.
"The Speaker shouldn't even think about cancelling session for a third straight week," Kiley wrote on X.
The House last voted on Sept. 19 and has been out of session since then. Lawmakers were supposed to be in session on Sept. 29 and Sept. 30, but Johnson canceled votes to dial up pressure on the Senate to pass the House bill before the shutdown deadline on Oct. 1. The House was then expected to return on Oct. 7, but Johnson again extended their break until Oct. 14.
When asked why he would not bring the House back to continue work on the annual appropriations bills, Johnson said, "a lot of that work is being done short of passage on the House floor."
"There's a lot of negotiation, deliberation going on, even as we speak, the appropriators working together, not just Republicans and Democrats in the House, but across chambers," Johnson said.
The House has passed three of the 12 appropriations bills. None of the 12 have passed both the House and Senate.
Pressure grows on Johnson to hold vote on paying troops amid shutdown
Pressure is growing on House Speaker Mike Johnson to hold a floor vote on a standalone bill to pay members of the military during the shutdown.
Troops are set to miss their next paycheck on Oct. 15.
A bill from Republican Rep. Jennifer Kiggans of Virginia to pay members of the military, civilian personnel and Defense Department contractors during a lapse in annual appropriations is gaining momentum as the shutdown drags on.
Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York broke with GOP leadership Thursday, demanding a floor vote on the bill. About 150 lawmakers have cosponsored the bill, a majority Republicans.
Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, has been resistant to the idea, arguing Thursday that House Republicans have already done their job by passing a short-term funding bill that would keep the government open until Nov. 21. The House passed the bill on Sept. 19 and GOP leadership has kept the lower chamber out of session since then. Leadership has not committed to bringing the House back next week.
"We have already voted to pay the troops. We did it three weeks ago," Johnson said.
Senate leaves town until Tuesday as stalemate continues
The Senate ditched Washington late Thursday after votes and senators are not planning to return until Tuesday at 3 p.m., after the House-passed Republican bill and a Democratic counterproposal have been defeated in seven votes since Sept. 19.
The Democratic proposal, which would extend funding until Oct. 31 and make Affordable Care Act subsidies permanent, has no chance of passing.
Republicans need at least five more Democrats to drop their opposition to the GOP bill, which would fund the government at current levels until Nov. 21, to meet the 60-vote threshold for passage.
But Democrats are holding firm on their demand that Republicans negotiate on the health insurance tax credits that are set to expire at the end of the year and send premiums soaring without a resolution. Democrats say the issue is important to solve now because open enrollment begins Nov. 1.
Republicans say they will only negotiate on the issue once Democrats provide the votes to reopen the government.
The Senate had originally planned to be on break next week, but instead will return to Tuesday to vote again. So far, a vote on just the GOP measure is expected at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.