Government shutdown live updates as Senate prepares to vote again
What to know on Day 9 of the government shutdown:
- Democrats and Republicans remain locked in a stalemate over how to reopen the government on Day 9 of the shutdown, with more votes expected Thursday.
- The chamber is expected to vote for the seventh time around 11:30 a.m. on dueling measures to fund the government. The bills fell short Wednesday of 60 votes needed for a sixth time.
- Tensions flared on Capitol Hill Wednesday with multiple confrontations between lawmakers. Meanwhile a deadline to pay troops on Oct. 15 is sparking concern among lawmakers and adding to pressure to resolve the standoff.
- Senate Majority Leader John Thune indicated Wednesday that he may hold votes on standalone bills to fund parts of the government, amid the impasse over how to end the shutdown, though the move would require agreement from Democrats.
Johnson tells C-SPAN callers "Democrats are the ones that are preventing you from getting a check"
House Speaker Mike Johnson fielded questions from callers on C-SPAN Thursday morning, accusing Democrats of keeping the government shut down and threatening things like pay for the military. "The Democrats are the ones that are preventing you from getting a check," he told one caller.
"Chuck Schumer and the Democrats are preventing your family from getting the care they need, not Republicans, and my heart goes out to you," Johnson said.
Senate votes set to begin at 11:30 a.m.
The Senate is set to begin a series of votes at 11:30 a.m. that will include procedural motions on advancing the Democratic and Republican plans to fund the government, according to a notice from Majority Whip John Barrasso's office.
Thune considers standalone appropriations votes to restore government funding
The top Senate Republican indicated Wednesday he may hold votes on standalone bills to fund parts of the government, amid an impasse on how to end the shutdown.
Senate Majority Leader John Thune told Axios he's "prepared" to move some appropriations bills to the floor, including the defense appropriations bill, which has already passed the House. A source familiar with his remarks confirmed Thune's comments to CBS News.
Senate set to vote for seventh time on measures to fund the government
The Senate is expected to hold procedural votes midday Thursday on dueling measures to fund the government, trying to break the impasse for a seventh time after the bills last fell short of the 60 votes needed on Wednesday.
Republicans have aimed to peel off support from Democrats for a House-passed measure to keep the government funded until Nov. 21, while Democrats have a separate measure to fund the government through October that would also extend health insurance tax credits, which has become Democrats' key demand in the funding fight.
Republicans have been unable to pick up any new support for their measure since the hours before the shutdown began. And with 53 Republicans in the upper chamber, support from Democrats is needed to advance a measure to fund the government.
Just one Democrat initially crossed the aisle to support the bill in a vote last month. But on the next vote on Sept. 30, two more senators crossed the aisle to back it. Since then, Republicans have been unable to peel off any additional support from Democrats in two more attempts.