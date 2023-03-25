Chicago Weather Alert: Winter Storm Warning for parts of area as rain turns to snow

Chicago Weather Alert: Winter Storm Warning for parts of area as rain turns to snowget the free app
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A cold rain was coming in from the south Friday night, and it will change to wet snow into the early morning hours, especially near the Wisconsin line. Snow showers will linger through noon on Saturday.
A winter storm warning was issued earlier for Lake and McHenry counties starting at 4 a.m., but Kane and DeKalb counties have now been added to the warning.
Other parts of the aera – including DuPage, LaSalle, and Kendall counties, and Cook County north of Chicago – are under a winter weather advisory.
What to expect on Saturday
Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible near the Wisconsin state line through the morning hours.
The worst conditions expected from 4 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Snow totals near the Wisconsin state line, again, could be 5" to 8".
For DeKalb and Kane counties, expect 2" to 5".
Snow ends early afternoon.
TONIGHT: COLD RAIN & WIND. LOW 34.
SATURDAY: WET SNOW NORTH. COLD RAIN SOUTH. HIGH 38.
SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 46.
Winter storm warning expanded
Boone, Winnebago, Ogle, and Lee counties are also part of the warning, which runs until 1 p.m. Saturday.
Roads will become covered with snow, and travel will be hazardous.
Heavy wet snow and gusty winds could take down tree limbs and power lines. The heavy, wet nature of the snow will also make shoveling hazardous.