Chicago Decides: Brandon Johnson vs. Paul Vallas in race for mayor

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

Chicago Decides: Vallas vs. Johnson in runoff as Lightfoot concedes

Chicago Decides: Vallas vs. Johnson in runoff as Lightfoot concedes

Chicago Decides: Vallas vs. Johnson in runoff as Lightfoot concedes

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On