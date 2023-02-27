Chicago Decides: Voters head to polls in 2023 municipal elections

Chicago Decides: Voters head to polls in 2023 municipal electionsget the free app
In Chicago, voters are casting their ballots in the races for mayor, alderperson, and police district councils.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot is facing eight challengers in her bid for a second term.
On Election Day, the polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., and we'll be following results as they come in this evening.
2023 Chicago Municipal Election Results
In the races for mayor and alderperson, if no candidate gets a majority of the vote in this round, the top two candidates will face off in a runoff on April 4. With a surge in mail voting this year, it's possible we won't know winners or runoff finalists by the end of the night, as mail ballots can be counted through March 14, if they were postmarked by Election Day.
Follow below for updates during the day, as winners are called in key races, and for reaction from the various campaigns.
CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov interviews the candidates for mayor
CBS 2 Political Investigator sat down with all nine candidates for mayor ahead of the Feb. 28 election.
Candidates for 1st Ward alderperson talk crime, affordability, transparency
As polls open in Chicago's municipal elections, will 1st Ward residents re-elect the incumbent? Or will they bring a former alderperson back to office?
Or go with an entirely new face?
Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes us inside that four-way race.
With Burke family reign coming to an end in 14th Ward, two candidates vie for seat
With indicted Ald. Edward Burke stepping down after 54 years representing the 14th Ward on the Southwest Side, two candidates are looking to take the reins in Chicago's municipal election.
The 14th Ward includes parts of the Gage Park, Archer Heights, Brighton Park, and Chicago Lawn neighborhoods. Jeylú Gutiérrez and Raul Reyes are running to replace Burke, who has represented the ward since 1969, making him the longest-serving alderman in City Council history.
City Council to see major turnover with 12 open seats in municipal election
Voters in 12 wards in Chicago will be choosing a new alderperson in this year's municipal elections, with their ward's incumbent either giving up their seat to run for mayor, or otherwise stepping down from office at the end of their term.
That means nearly a quarter of the city's wards are guaranteed to have a new member on the City Council come May – not counting four other wards where alderpersons already stepped down and have been replaced and are running for election to a full term, or many other wards where sitting aldermen face serious challenges on Election Day.
Find your polling place
Not sure where to go to vote? Find your polling place for Election Day on the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners website.