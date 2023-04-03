Would Paul Vallas consider closing more CPS schools? A final interview before the mayoral election

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're in the home stretch of the mayoral runoff – with polls set to close in just over 24 hours.

Issues driving voters include crime, taxes, and education.

CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov sat down with mayoral finalist Paul Vallas for one last time before the election. Vallas indicated closing public schools – in their current form – may be on the table.

"If you have a school with a fraction of the enrollment that they should have, what I'm saying in the simplest terms is to sit down with the community, and ask the community how that school can be repurposed," Vallas said.

Vallas – who served as chief executive officer of the Chicago Public Schools from 1995 until 2001 – wants communities to have a strong say in how their shuttered and under-enrolled school buildings are used. He advocates using them for alternative educational schools.

But in discussing the issue, that is where he usually stops.

Kozlov: "Is there a scenario in which you could see yourself advocating for the closure of more CPS schools?"

Vallas: "I don't see a need to close any of these buildings, because I believe you can expand the campuses to house more programs. The big issue in those communities is the closing of the building; the closing of the facility to the community."

Kozlov: "Well no, the big issue, actually – and I was around and covered the 50 school closures – the big issue is that many of the folks in these communities say that was devastating to their communities – to take away their neighborhood schools and force them to travel, instead of a few blocks, a few miles to school. So what I'm asking is, is there truly a scenario where you see completely closing down any CPS school?"

Vallas: "I think what I'm saying is CPS needs to expand its alternative schools, and they need to use those underutilized, underpopulated buildings."

Vallas points to Manley Career Academy High School at 2935 W. Polk St., which now has a student population of just 57, as a school building that could house new programs.

Kozlov: "What happens to the Manley students in that scenario?"

Vallas: "Well, you know, they could either remain there in a small school, or they could move to another underpopulated school in the area - and then that school could be multipurposed."

Kozlov: "But then in effect, that would be a school closure."

Vallas: "Well no, not necessarily."

Vallas has been vilified by the Chicago Teachers Union - which is backing his opponent, Brandon Johnson. The CTU's contract is up next year.

Kozlov: "How would you work with the CTU when the contract is up?"

Vallas: "My approach is to negotiate – not through surrogates, but directly."