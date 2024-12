Will Jerod Mayo get a second season as head coach of the Patriots? Robert and Jonathan Kraft did not look happy during the Patriots 30-17 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday, and Jerod Mayo's future is now in doubt with the team sitting at 3-11 and showing few signs of improvement. Is it more of a coaching problem or a talent problem? Steve Burton and Mike Reiss discuss Mayo's future on WBZ's Patriots 1st Down.