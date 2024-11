Holiday magic abounds in Quincy, Fenway and Old Sturbridge Village. WBZ-TV's Jordyn Jagolinzer reports.

Weekend To-Do List: Quincy holiday parade and craft beer at Fenway Holiday magic abounds in Quincy, Fenway and Old Sturbridge Village. WBZ-TV's Jordyn Jagolinzer reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On