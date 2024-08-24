The ReMix - Music legend John Oates, fall foliage, and the San Gennaro Feast In this week's The ReMix hosted by Breanna Pitts, we take a look at John Oates's performances in Beverly and Nantucket on August 24 and 25. Foliage expert from Yankee Magazine, Jim Salge, gives a foliage forecast for the upcoming fall season. Massachusetts Entrepreneur Eric Czerlonka explains why travel incentives can attract and retain employees. And get a sneak peek at the upcoming San Gennaro Feast on Labor Day weekend with Pastene President Mark Tosi.