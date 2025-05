Rumeysa Ozturk spoke at a news conference Boston Logan International Airport Saturday evening alongside Democratic Sen. Ed Markey and Democratic Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley.

Rumeysa Ozturk returns to Boston after six weeks in Louisiana immigration detention center Rumeysa Ozturk spoke at a news conference Boston Logan International Airport Saturday evening alongside Democratic Sen. Ed Markey and Democratic Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On