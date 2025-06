Rare 'Jaws' photos shared for the first time in 50 years Yankee Magazine is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Jaws by sharing these rare behind-the-scenes photos from photographer Peter Vandermark. The images were originally taken on July 19, 1974 during production of the movie filmed on Martha's Vineyard and never seen again. We discuss the impact of these photos with the Executive Editor of Yankee Magazine, Ian Aldrich. More details on: NewEngland.com