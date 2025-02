President Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have contentious meeting in Oval Office.

President Trump and Ukraine's Zelensky have contentious meeting President Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have contentious meeting in Oval Office.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On