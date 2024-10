Patriots-Jaguars in London: Which 1-5 team will come out victorious across the pond? The Patriots and the Jaguars are both desperate for a win on Sunday when they square off at Wembley Stadium in London. Which 1-5 team will come out with a W? CBS New Boston's Joe Weil and Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports discuss the matchup and what to expect from Drake Maye in his second career start.