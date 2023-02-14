Northeastern beat Harvard 3-2 in the Beanpot final. WBZ-TV's Dan Roche reports.

Northeastern beats Harvard in shootout to win Beanpot Northeastern beat Harvard 3-2 in the Beanpot final. WBZ-TV's Dan Roche reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On