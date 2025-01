Mike Vrabel says Patriots will give fans a reason to support and embrace the team again Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said he and his players and staff are going to give fans a reason to support and embrace the team again in a 1-on-1 sitdown with WBZ-TV's Steve Burton. You can catch the full interview on Sunday, January 26 at 11:30 a.m. on WBZ-TV's Patriots GameDay.