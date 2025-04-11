Watch CBS News

Karen Read jury selection week two: Expert analysis

#boston #karenread #karenreadtrial In week two of their podcast, WBZ's Kristina Rex and WBZ legal analyst Katherine Loftus have an in-depth discussion about the Karen Read case and the second week of jury selection.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.