Johnny Damon on his career with Red Sox, relationship with Boston fans after signing with Yankees WBZ-TV's Dan Roche caught up with former Red Sox center fielder Johnny Damon, who was a fan favorite when he helped the team win a World Series in 2004 before becoming an enemy after signing with the New York Yankees. Damon discussed his time with the Red Sox, his relationship with Boston fans since joining the Yankees, and promoted a new sports drink he believes athletes everywhere will love.