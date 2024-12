It's only going to get worse for the Patriots to close out the 2024 season The Patriots lost their fourth straight game on Sunday to fall to 3-11 on the season. While Steve Burton and Christian Fauria highlighted Drake Maye and Christian Gonzalez as positives from Week 15's loss to the Cardinals, the rest of the team was pretty brutal. And it's only going to get worse with the Bills (twice) and Chargers on the schedule to close the season.