How did Mike Vrabel keep his cool with such bad officiating in win vs. Saints | Burton Ernie Talk Fo The officiating in Sunday's Patriots win over the Saints was not great, with several questionable calls that had New England head coach Mike Vrabel begging for explanations and throwing the challenge flag. Ernie Adams discusses how NFL head coaches handle bad calls and their best approach with officials with Steve Burton and Christian Fauria on this week's "Burton Ernie Talk Football with Fauria."