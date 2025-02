Gov. Maura Healey has paused plans to close Pappas Rehabilitation Hospital for Children in Canton. WBZ-TV's Cheryl Fiandaca reports.

Gov. Healey pauses plan to close Canton rehab hospital Gov. Maura Healey has paused plans to close Pappas Rehabilitation Hospital for Children in Canton. WBZ-TV's Cheryl Fiandaca reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On