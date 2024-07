A massive tree branch fell on three children in Norwood, trapping a young girl. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

Girl injured by massive tree branch at Norwood summer camp A massive tree branch fell on three children in Norwood, trapping a young girl. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On