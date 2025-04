Massachusetts State Police Trooper Nicholas Guarino read text messages between Karen Read and John O'Keefe at trial.

Full video of Trooper Guarino reading Karen Read's texts with John O'Keefe at trial Massachusetts State Police Trooper Nicholas Guarino read text messages between Karen Read and John O'Keefe at trial.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On