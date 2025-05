Dr. Aizik Wolf, a neurosurgeon, testified in the Karen Read trial about John O'Keefe's head injuries.

Full testimony of neurosurgeon Dr. Wolf at Karen Read trial Dr. Aizik Wolf, a neurosurgeon, testified in the Karen Read trial about John O'Keefe's head injuries.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On