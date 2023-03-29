Watch CBS News

Dan Roche's 1-on-1 with Red Sox CBO Chaim Bloom

Dan Roche goes 1-on-1 with Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom, who is optimistic that the team will be a group of grinders who compete every night. If things break the team's way, Bloom foresees a fun summer in Boston.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.