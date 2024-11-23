Chef Tatiana Rosana serves up more than just delicious food at Boston's Para Maria You can find Chef Tatiana Rosana creating the unique and flavorful dishes at Para Maria in Boston's Seaport. The Cuban American chef cooks up a massive pan of crispy paella that can feed up to a hundred people! This holiday season, she's helping to give away all the ingredients for a delicious Thanksgiving meal to 300 families who can't afford groceries. WBZ is proud to launch a new weekly series highlighting local entrepreneurs who are giving back to their communities. "Small Business Shoutout" is sponsored by the Massachusetts Health Connector in an effort to share why shopping (and eating!) small can make a world of difference.