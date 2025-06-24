Cedric Maxwell reacts to Celtics' Jrue Holiday trade, discusses other potential moves by Brad Steven WBZ-TV's Dan Roche spoke with Celtics radio analyst Cedric Maxwell about the trade that sent veteran guard Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers. Maxwell talks about Holiday's impact on the team in his two years in Boston and what the C's are losing, and also touches on what Anferenee Simons will bring to the mix. They also discuss other moves Brad Stevens could make this offseason as he looks to get the Celtics under the NBA's second apron.