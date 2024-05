Bruins taking on very tough, very talented Panthers team in second round of NHL Playoffs The Bruins survived and moved on with a Game 7 win over the Maple Leafs on David Pastrnak's overtime winner Saturday night, and will now face the Florida Panthers. Steve Burton and Bob Beers break down the series -- and whether or not there could be a goaltending change -- as Boston will be going for revenge after last postseason's defeat.