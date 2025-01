Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo on Charlie McAvoy's return, team's up-and-down season so far WBZ-TV's Dan Roche caught up with Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo, who is returning to the lineup Thursday night vs. the Jets after missing a game with an illness. Carlo discussed fellow defenseman Charlie McAvoy returning after missing seven games, Boston's up-and-down season, and how the Bruins play better in front of their home fans.